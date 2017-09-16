RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda to Introduce Disaster Evacuation Centres

By Leave a Comment

After a heavy downpour with strong winds last week, Fidele Hakizimana, a resident of Nyagatoma Cell in Nyagatare District is seen standing in front of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire