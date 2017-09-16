RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Police arrest ring leader of mobile money fraudsters

By Leave a Comment

A man suspected to be the brains behind a spate of mobile banking fraud has been arrested in Gacurabwenge Sector of Kamonyi District. The suspect …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire