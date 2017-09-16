Local NGO scoops global award for innovation in environmental protection

On Monday, SaferRwanda received the award from Energy Globe as the 2017 National winner from Rwanda out of 2000 applicants worldwide.
Rwanda News Wire
The Paradox of Rwanda's Paul Kagame
Somali book fair offers respite from bombs
Rwanda's infant mortality rate is lowest in E. Africa
Ex-WASAC boss, EDCL Managing Director remanded
Rwanda Wins Global Sustainable Entrepreneurship Challenge
France's top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files
Rwanda Marks World First Aid Day
Rwanda genocide: France keeps 1990s archives secret
On Monday, SaferRwanda received the award from Energy Globe as the 2017 National winner from Rwanda out of 2000 applicants worldwide.
The Paradox of Rwanda's Paul Kagame
Somali book fair offers respite from bombs
Rwanda's infant mortality rate is lowest in E. Africa
Ex-WASAC boss, EDCL Managing Director remanded
Rwanda Wins Global Sustainable Entrepreneurship Challenge
France's top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files
Rwanda Marks World First Aid Day
Rwanda genocide: France keeps 1990s archives secret
Leave a Reply