RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Editorial: Set targets to increase number of paediatricians

By Leave a Comment

Paediatricians in the country, under their umbrella, the Rwanda Paediatric Association (RPA), have called for the increase of specialists in child …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire