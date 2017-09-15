RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda’s mobile subscriber base rises 2.1% in July

By Leave a Comment

The total number of active mobile phone subscriptions in Rwanda increased to 8.50 million in July from 8.37 million in June, according to the Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire