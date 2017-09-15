RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda Wins Global Sustainable Entrepreneurship Challenge

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan start-up EarthEnable has won a €500,000 prize in Postcode Lottery Green Challenge 2017- a global competition in the field of sustainable …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire