RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Our Focus is to Defend the Title – Thousand Hills’ Coach

By Leave a Comment

Although Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) is yet to confirm the venue for the final, both rivals are likely to battle either at Gatenga or Utexrwa ground.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire