RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda genocide: France keeps 1990s archives secret

By Leave a Comment

France's top constitutional authority says presidential archives on Rwanda should remain secret, thwarting a genocide researcher. In 1994 France …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire