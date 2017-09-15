RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

RDB moves to tap into W.Africa’s tourism market

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is seeking to attract more tourists and investors from West Africa. During the 13th international market travel …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire