RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

France Blocks Access to Mitterrand Documents on Role in Genocide

By Leave a Comment

Mitterrand was France's president during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda. Last year, the National Commission for the Fight against …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire