RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

ECA Calls Uganda to Make Industrial Policy More Effective

By Leave a Comment

… for the period 2011-2015 was 4.8 percent, lower than that of neighbouring Kenya (5.5 percent), Tanzania (6.9 percent) and Rwanda (7.0 percent).

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire