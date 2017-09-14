RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: School Construction Week – Over 900 Classrooms to Be Built

By Leave a Comment

Over 900 classrooms are expected to be constructed during the next School Construction Week due to be launched on Saturday. The Permanent …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire