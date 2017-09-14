RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Rwf15 Billion Allocated for Model Settlements

By Leave a Comment

The government will pursue a plan to build exemplary housing units in planned settlement sites across the country and has allocated Rwf15 billion this …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire