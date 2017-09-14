RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda improve by one place in latest FIFA ranking

By Leave a Comment

The move by Amavubi is attributed to the 2-1 win over Sudan in an international friendly played last month at Kigali Stadium. Sam Ngendahimana …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire