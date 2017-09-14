RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: Best Performing Girls Urged to Make the Most of IT Skills Acquired

By Leave a Comment

Winifride Uwimbabazi was the best performing girl in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and will study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire