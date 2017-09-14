RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Give us back our children, Rwanda tells Italy

By Leave a Comment

Kigali – The president of Rwanda has accused Italian officials of contempt in their refusal to repatriate 41 orphans of the 1994 genocide who were …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire