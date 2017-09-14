RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Brothers found guilty in Rwanda genocide case

By Leave a Comment

Brussels – After almost 12 hours of deliberations, a Belgian jury found two Rwandan half-brothers guilty of helping Hutu militias slaughter some 50 000 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire