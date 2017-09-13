RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

TSS Nyamata equips young Rwandans with technical skills

By Leave a Comment

On a busy Monday morning, Engineer Noel Uwineza, a general mechanics teacher at T.S.S Nyamata, is busy and teaching his students who are …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire