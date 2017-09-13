RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwandan genocide trials will take 20 years

By Leave a Comment

Kigali – The United Nations Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) will take at least 20 years to finish the cases of top Rwandan political and military leaders …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire