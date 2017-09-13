RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda: APR Eye Second Win in Agaciro Devt Tourney

By Leave a Comment

After seeing his side overcome AS Kigali in the opening game of Agaciro Development Fund championship, APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa is aiming …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire