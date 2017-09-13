RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Freshers’ Guide: How to prepare for university life

By Leave a Comment

For Damas Ntwali, the guild president University of Rwanda, the guild committee is always ready to welcome new students by guiding them on the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire