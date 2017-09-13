RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Africa’s Delivery Drones Are Zipping Past the US

By Leave a Comment

In October 2016, Rwandan crowds cheered the launch and landing of delivery drones developed and operated by Zipline, a San Francisco-based …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire