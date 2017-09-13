RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

African sitting volleyball championship kicks off

By Leave a Comment

Hosts Rwanda will start the quest for titles in both categories against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 4pm in women's competition and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire