RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda wants genocide orphans on home soil

By Leave a Comment

Kigali – Rwanda has asked the United Nations to help trace and repatriate about 30 000 children evacuated during the 1994 genocide and adopted in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire