RwandaWire

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Arrest order for Rwanda genocide suspect

By Leave a Comment

Kigali – Rwanda has issued an international warrant for the arrest of Jean-Bosco Barayagwiza, accused of genocide but freed on procedural grounds …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire