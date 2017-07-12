RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

UK’s Conservative Party to Send Hundreds of Teachers to Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Hundreds of volunteers and mentors from the United Kingdom will arrive in Rwanda in August to help local teachers improve their command of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire