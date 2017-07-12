RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Women Volleyball Team Begin Preps for Zone V Tourney

By Leave a Comment

The Zone V Championships is set to attract a total of 11 countries including; Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire