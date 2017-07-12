RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Projects to Generate More Electricity, 355mw By 2020

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda wants to generate 355MW of electricity in the next three years, that would enable all Rwandans to be supplied with electricity; the country has …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire