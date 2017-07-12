RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RPF to Campaign House to House in All Districts

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's ruling party Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi has announced it will conduct a house-to-house campaign across the country in search …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire