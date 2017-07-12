RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RDF Saved the Country From Rwf 16 Billion Expenses

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Army Week is concluding with records that will leave a mark in the lives of thousands of beneficiaries. From May 2nd to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire