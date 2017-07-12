RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

How candidates can tap into the immense potential of social media

By Leave a Comment

The first time Rwandans went to polls in post-Genocide era, Facebook wasn't yet founded. Twitter wasn't in the tech hub. WhatsApp was not even a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire