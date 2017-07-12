RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

First class of MPH students in practicums near and far

By Leave a Comment

That prompted her to pursue St. Kate's Master in Public Health (MPH) in Global Studies — and recently spend five weeks in Rwanda, surveying water …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire