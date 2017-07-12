RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

#BigJulyGetAway tour of Joburg, Mauritius comes off from July 23

By Leave a Comment

This year (2017) in January, we took business people and interested participants to Kigali to learn the success story of the country, Rwanda. This July …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire