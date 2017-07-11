Rwanda wants to generate 355MW of electricity in the next three years. The government says the country has enough resources to achieve this target.
Exclusive: Rwanda's President foreshadows support for Israel on global stage
Rwanda to Generate 355MW in Next 3years After Missing Target
This Knightdale church serves free coffee as a way to help people in Rwanda
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame Visits Israel, Seeks to Boost Cooperation
US universities should cut links with Rwanda
MTN Rwanda agrees to pay fine - report
Rwanda's Bourse Turnover Increases by 74.4%
RWANDA: Kagame wants faster reforms for Africa
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda wants to generate 355MW of electricity in the next three years. The government says the country has enough resources to achieve this target.
Leave a Reply