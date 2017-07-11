RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda looks forward to reinforcing cooperation with Israel

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin aim to further relations between the two countries. (Twitter@PresidentRuvi) …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire