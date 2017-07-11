RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda is open for business, Kagame during visit to Israel

By Leave a Comment

The President extended an invitation to Israeli investors and firms looking to enter the Rwandan market, saying "Rwanda is open for business and we …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire