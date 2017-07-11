RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Eastern Province Private Sector Members Urged to Invest in Irrigation Schemes

By Leave a Comment

Private Sector Federation (PSF) members in Eastern Province have been urged to utilise the available chances to invest in irrigation and other water …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire