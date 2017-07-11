Kayitesi said as a person working in justice sector, she would use the opportunity to serve Rwandans diligently as the law requires.
Informal sector devt: Challenge for inclusive growth strategy in Rwanda
Rwanda to debut at 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games
Review eligibility for Presidency
Black people are still marginalised
Rwanda's presidential elections: Who is the ideal candidate?
Rwandans ready to show gratitude for journey travelled
The new abnormal in monetary policy
Kayisire, a former drug addict turned role model
Ombudsman office warns against impersonation
Rwanda News Wire
Kayitesi said as a person working in justice sector, she would use the opportunity to serve Rwandans diligently as the law requires.
Leave a Reply