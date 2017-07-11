RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Israel Welcomes Rwandan President as Ties With Africa Grow

By Leave a Comment

Israeli leaders welcomed Rwandan President Paul Kagame for a two-day state visit on Monday, expressing hopes for increased cooperation and a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire