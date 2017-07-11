RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Informal sector devt: Challenge for inclusive growth strategy in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

inclusive growth is one of the strategies of government of Rwanda to reduce poverty and inequality. Vision 2020 Umurenge is a pro-poor social …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire