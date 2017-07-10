RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Scottsdale resident selected to deliver hope, joy to Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

During the month of May, Scottsdale resident Cheryl Johnson joined a small and special team to deliver shoebox gifts to children in Rwanda with …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire