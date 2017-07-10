RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

SA’s MTN to Pay R113 million Administrative Fine in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

On May 17, Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA) imposed a massive fine worth $8.5 million as a result of non-compliance with the directives …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire