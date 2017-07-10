RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: World Bank confirms $50m credit to ramp up renewables

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has received financial backing from the World Bank through a secured $50 million credit to ramp up off-grid renewable projects in the east …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire