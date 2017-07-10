RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda genocide movie premieres in Czech three years after director’s death

By Leave a Comment

Kos-Krauze began working on this drama of the Rwandan genocide with her husband and long-time collaborator, director Kryssztof Krauze, who died …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire