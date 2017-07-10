Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday morning welcomed at his Jerusalem residence Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who was visiting Israel.
Netanyahu thanks Kagame for Rwandan support at UN
Rivlin welcomes Rwandan leader, says both nations 'understand horrors of genocide'
Kagame Woos Israel Investors to Rwanda
Netanyahu: The whole denial of history is 'absurd'
Sophie Okonedo & James Harkness Join Tom Harper-Helmed 'Country Music' For Fable Pictures
Rivlin: We are two nations who understand the horror of genocide
British PM announces support package for east Africa
Kagame Courts Israel Investors to Turn to Rwanda
Netanyahu, Rivlin hold rare joint greeting for Rwandan president in Jerusalem
Rwanda News Wire
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday morning welcomed at his Jerusalem residence Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who was visiting Israel.
Leave a Reply