RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Govt to attract more private investments for big projects

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) inaugurated an investors' forum last week aimed at attracting more private investments to operationalise some of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire