RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘XpressHer,’ an online community dedicated to women empowerment

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is a country that is actually very high on women empowerment. I would say it's a case study for women empowerment. I was very happy to be …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire