RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

World Rwanda: Female Presidential Candidate ‘Diane Rwigara’ Disqualified

By Leave a Comment

According to electoral laws, independent presidential candidates are required to present 600 signatures, with at least 12 from each of Rwanda's 30 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire