RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The Ghosts that Signed for Presidential Aspirant Diane Rwigara

By Leave a Comment

For example Barafinda had no single document that confirms he is Rwandan by nationality. But when it came to Diane Rwigara, her dossier carried …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire