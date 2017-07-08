The World Bank has provided a credit of 50 million U.S. dollars to the Rwandan government to help the country improve access to electricity through …
Israel to welcome 'friend', Rwandan President Paul Kagame in state visit
African press review 8 July 2017
Djibouti Police Chief visit RNP
Rwanda: First Lady Urges Women to Keep Up the Good Progress
In Kagame's #Rwanda, the bold presidential candidacy of #Rwigara ends
All Day Fore Event to take place for eighth time on Wednesday
Love in a shoebox arrives for Rwandan children
Rwanda receives US$50 million from World Bank to improve energy access
Kagame, 2 others cleared to stand for Rwanda's August 4 elections
Rwanda News Wire
The World Bank has provided a credit of 50 million U.S. dollars to the Rwandan government to help the country improve access to electricity through …
Leave a Reply